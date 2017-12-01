Birmingham facing competition from three cities over Commonwealth Games

Swimming and diving events would be held at a newly-built aquatics centre in Smethwick if Birmingham is awarded the competition.

But the city's chances of securing the Games have taken a dent after competition chiefs revealed Australia, Canada and Malaysia were now in the running.

It had seemed like Birmingham would be given a clear path after putting forward the only bid before the initial deadline.

But that deadline was then extended when Birmingham's package was branded 'non-compliant' to give other cities and opportunity to come forward.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said this week he did not expect any '11th hour' rival bids but it now appears that could be the case.

Organisers said they had received 'updates' from Australia, Canada and Malaysia and said there was 'interest' from the three nations but did not confirm whether official bids had been lodged.

In a statement, the Commonwealth Games Federation said: "Updates have been received from Australia, Canada, England and Malaysia. The CGF wishes to thank all four countries for the interest that they have shown in hosting the Commonwealth Games."

The body said an update on the destination of the 2022 Games would be provided on Wednesday.

The latest announcement brings yet more uncertainty for bosses in Birmingham and Sandwell.

The multi-million aquatics centre would not only be crucial for the competition but would also be used by people in the borough for years to come.

There is a major need for new leisure services in the south of the borough and the chance to host part of the Games, and the funding that comes with it, provided the perfect opportunity to address the issue.

Concerns around Birmingham's bid were thought to mainly surround funding.

Stella Manzie, interim chief executive of Birmingham City Council, said last week she remained confident of the city securing the Games.