Motorcyclist taken to hospital with 'potentially serious' injuries after crash with car

Emergency service personnel rushed to the scene at the junction of Pedmore Lane and St Peter's Road, Stourbridge, on Sunday afternoon.

Two ambulances and a MERIT trauma team attended the scene and, on arrival, discovered a man, the motorcyclist, who had sustained potentially serious injuries.

Medical teams administered trauma care on the scene before conveying the man to Russells Hall Hospital for further checks.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.19pm on Sunday to reports of an RTC at the junction of Pedmore Lane and St Peters Road, Stourbridge. Two ambulances and a MERIT trauma team attended the scene. Crews arrived to find a motorcyclist who had been involved in a collision with a car.

"The man sustained potentially serious injuries and received trauma care on scene before being conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further checks."

West Midlands Police also attended. A spokesperson for the force said no arrests had been made.