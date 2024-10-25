Express & Star
Stourbridge MP defiant after criticism from councillors

Stourbridge MP Cat Eccles says she will not quit as a Dudley councillor after criticism of her absence from meetings.

By Martyn Smith
Published

Labour’s Ms Eccles, who represents the Wollaston and Stourbridge Town ward, was elected to Westminster in July’s general election.

She came under fire at Dudley Council’s full meeting on October 21 during a debate on the introduction of parking charges.

Cat Eccles at the count in Stourbridge where she was elected as the town\'s new MP. Picture: Martyn Smith/LDRS

During the debate, Lib Dem Cllr Ryan Priest said: “I’m tired of hearing the borough’s MPs bleat their opposition to this when one of them could have voted against parking charges in this chamber but didn’t even show up – it’s not good enough.”

