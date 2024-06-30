Express & Star
Off-road police officers help deter anti-social riders in Stourbridge in day of action

Off-road officers have assisted neighbourhood police teams to deter anti-social riders in Stourbridge.

By Daniel Walton
Shown with his helmet off is SGT Fran Allen with his off-road team. Officers: Wolfe, Bostock and Harding

West Midlands Police helped to support the force's Operation Advance Day by stationing six off-road officers in Stevens Park, Stourbridge, to chase off would-be offenders.

The officers, all riding the West Midlands Police's new one-year-old Honda CRF motorcycles, lay in wait at the park after receiving a large number of calls regarding anti-social behaviour in the area.

It was only a matter of minutes before officers saw their first offender, who was riding an off-road bike in the park while wearing a balaclava.

Talking about the operation, Sergeant Fran Allen, an off-road officer with the West Midlands Police, said: "The force traffic team are here supporting Operation Advance with the Dudley Local Policing Team and the Halesowen Neighbourhood Team.

