Train enthusiasts to live dream after competition win

The seven-year-old will be able to conduct one of WMR’s brand-new state-of-the-art trains.

Zachary from Walsall was among 11 other youngsters aged between four and 10-years-old to be specially selected to conduct one of West Midlands Railway's (WMR) new trains after winning the Little Train Conductor competition.

The competition launched at the start of the summer holidays with children up and down the country encouraged to apply, via their parents and guardians, by sharing a video up to 30 seconds on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok or by email.

What initially began as a search for four budding train enthusiasts, soon increased to eleven winners after WMR received 150 submissions from hopeful applicants, which left the judges unable to decide on just four entries.

Entrants were asked to tell WMR what they love most about trains, where they last went on a train, and why they’d like to be a conductor for the day.

After days of deliberation, a panel of expert judges from West Midlands Railway chose the winners, which included seven-year-old Zachary, as well as five-year-old Roksana from Church Stretton, seven-year-old Benjamin from Kidderminster, five-year-old Noah from Telford, six-year-old Adam from Stourbridge and eight-year-old Alfred from Wolverhampton.

Under the guidance of the WMR team, the children and their parents will come together during October half-term to experience what it’s like to be a train conductor.

Zachary shows off his skills as a train conductor

From seeing inside the train’s cab and checking tickets, to greeting customers and even making announcements over the public tannoy system, it will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for budding train fans.

They’ll also receive their very own whistle, torch, tie, high-viz waistcoat and flags to ensure their journey as a conductor runs smoothly.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Trains, said: “We were absolutely blown away by the response to our Little Train Conductor competition.

“With so many amazing entries to choose from, selecting just four winners wasn’t easy, which is why we felt it was only right we extended the prize to an additional seven applicants.

“We can’t wait to welcome the winners aboard one of our brand-new trains and give these aspiring train enthusiasts the chance to live out their dreams by becoming a conductor for the day.”

Having officially joined the railway network across the Shrewsbury, Hereford and the newly named Elephant & Bear lines, the new Class 196 trains feature more seats, additional under-seat luggage space, bike storage, and greater accessibility.

Other new trains will be the new Class 730 trains, arriving on the Walsall-Wolverhampton and Cross City lines soon.