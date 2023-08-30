Stourbridge hospice hosting annual summer fayre this Saturday

Take a trip around the world at The Mary Stevens Hospice Summer Fayre.

The Mary Stevens Hospice hosts the event every year as a fundraiser, to raise vital funds for patient care.

This year the theme of the fayre is Around the World and the hospice will transform its grounds into an immersive experience for visitors.

The excitement starts at 10.30am with a vibrant parade, featuring motorbikes, classic cars, a Cinderella Pantomime float, and even Barbie and Ken.

The parade route will jet off around Swinford Road, Love Lane and Oakleigh Road to make a grand entrance into the grounds of the Hospice at 11am to officially open the summer fayre.

Once the fayre is underway, visitors are invited to journey around the world through stalls, activities, tasty cuisines and live entertainment.

Highlights of the day include the Eurovision Main Stage hosted by local favorite, Wally Wombat; a toy barn party tent, a Barbie photobooth, mini golf, a nerf area, and a Chinese lantern stall.

Admission fees are £2 for adults and £1 for children, with entry for a family or a car not exceeding £5. Parking will be available on-site throughout the day.