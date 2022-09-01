Around 400 objections submitted over controversial Corbett Meadow plans

Charles Church Homes and The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust have submitted plans for 84 homes on Corbett Meadow

Proposals have been submitted to build 84 homes on Corbett Meadow which is believed to be the last piece of undeveloped land in Amblecote.

It has been met with roughly 370 objections so far with more expected to be registered which could take the figure to over 400, it is understood.

Lance Cartwright, elected spokesman for the Save the Corbett Meadow Action Group, said: "We're really, really pleased, but of course we've put a lot of effort into it.

"We've been out speaking to Amblecote residents, we've posted 5,000 leaflets and raised all the issues we could raise and the public has responded to that in a large degree.

"And you can sense by reading them that some people have really considered the impact of this. People have really thought about the bigger picture and the heritage, the ecology, the impact on traffic and on wildlife.

"It's very encouraging and people like Andy Street (West Midlands Mayor) and Suzanne Webb (Stourbridge MP) have submitted objections and the community groups locally have been very supportive."

The plans have been submitted by Charles Church Homes and The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which inherited the land, for the site off Vicarage Road behind the Corbett Outpatients Centre.

One of the objections over the plans for the meadow, bequeathed to the people of Stourbridge in 1892 by John Corbett, is from Amblecote Allotments Guild – which shares a boundary to the meadow – which has raised concerns about flooding.

Mr Cartwright said the group was hoping to work with the trust to develop a vision of how the space could be used through social-prescribing, but no conversations had been had so far despite requests for talks to be held.

"It would be interesting to see how Charles Church Homes react to the volume of objections, they might say 'it's not worth it' or alternatively stay with it and wait to see the outcome in the planning committee later this year," the campaigner said.

"But we're not resting on our laurels. We're looking to do another consultation to the public in October."

Submitted objections range from residents to politicians, with the West Midlands Mayor Andy Street voicing his concerns over the potential development.

Mr Street, writing in his objection, said: "Corbett Meadow is a piece of untouched green space, well-loved by local people for generations. It provides an important space that supports a wide range of wildlife, and of course given its location provides a much-needed green corridor in Amblecote, improving air quality as a result.

"Green spaces such as Corbett Meadow are vital for our communities. Their value as spaces for recreation and exercise cannot be overstated, and nor can their benefit for local biodiversity and air quality.

"During my tenure as mayor, we have shown throughout the region that we can avoid building on green belt and greenfield lane by targeting derelict brownfield sites for development – and this is exactly the approach we should be pursuing in Dudley.

"A recent study commissioned by the West Midlands Combined Authority identifies a number of ways in which more can be made of brownfield sites. This piece of land has never been developed before and is an important local asset. It is crucial that we do all we can to protect local areas of natural beauty like this – particularly given the presence of an alternative, in the form of brownfield sites suitable for development."

Suzanne Webb, MP for Stourbridge, said in her objection the plans would negatively impact wildlife and would place significant pressure on services and infrastructure.

She said: "In additional to its natural significance, Corbett Meadow is of particular importance to the local community. Bequeathed to the people of Stourbridge by local philanthropist John Corbett in 1893 to provide a hospital and a public park, Corbett Meadow is of special significance to local people.

"Whilst it is important that we unlock the opportunity of home ownership, we also need to ensure we are building homes where communities want them. There are around a million homes with permission across the country that have not yet been built. Why are we in a rush to build on our precious green open space? We are close to the end of electing our next Prime Minister and there have been commitments during this process to remove Whitehall-imposed top-down targets. Local communities are best placed to know where to develop and I would fully support this intervention

"Beyond running counter to both local and national planning guidelines, the proposed development goes against what arguably should be the most important deciding factor in decisions like these – the wellbeing and views of residents."