Girl bitten by venomous adder during Easter picnic in Stourbridge

The girl was bit by an adder while at an Easter picnic

The eight-year-old is now recovering at home after being bitten at Kinver Edge in Stourbridge on Saturday.

The schoolgirl spotted an adder at the National Trust-run heath and woodland and reached her hand out towards it in curiosity when the venomous snake struck, causing her hand to swell.

A National Trust spokesperson said: “We were very sorry to discover this incident had happened and have been in contact with the family involved.

‘An incident like this is rare, as adders’ usual behaviour is one of flight rather than attack - they feel the vibrations of an approaching human and usually hide before they can be spotted.

‘Kinver Edge is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and the adder population here is both regionally and nationally significant as they are the fastest declining reptile species in the UK. In the lowland heath areas of Kinver Edge, where adders reside, we advise visitors to stay on the main paths to avoid disturbance to the wildlife.”

After being bitten, her father, David Rathbone, sucked at the wound to try and get the venom out, before driving her to Kidderminster hospital.

Staff transferred her to Birmingham Children's Hospital, where she received two IVs of anti-venom serum and gave her a tetanus jab.