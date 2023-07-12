Customers shocked as Sedgley chippy temporarily closes following fire

Firefighters could be seen battling the fire that broke out in the chip shop

Crews from the West Midlands Fire Service rushed to Sedgley High Street to battle a blaze at Tasty Plaice chip shop at 9pm on Tuesday.

Smoke from the fire could be seen billowing from the inside of the chip shop, with one man even pictured waiting for his order amid the smoke-filled takeaway.

Residents could be spotted braving the smoke to get their fish supper. Credits: Annie Hollis

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly before 9.55pm on Tuesday 11 July, we responded to a fire in a fish and chip shop on High Street, Sedgley.

"Three fire engines from Brierley Hill, Tipton and Dudley responded, crewed by 15 firefighters. The first crew reached the scene within five minutes of being mobilised."

Residents nearby said they could see the smoke from several streets away.

The spokesperson continued: "This was a fire in the frying area of the shop, which spread to the ventilation tubing above the cooking station. The fire caused smoke damage to two flats above the shop. Occupants of the flats had evacuated prior to our arrival, as had ten employees and two customers who were in the shop when the fire started.

"Crews used three C02 fire extinguishers and two hoses to extinguish the fire. Gas and electric supplies were isolated.

"A 17-year-old was treated by crews for smoke inhalation. He is believed to have been conveyed to Russell Halls Hospital for further treatment. There were no further injuries. It is believed that this incident started accidentally.

A spokesperson for Tasty Plaice said: "The fire wasn't too bad, we will just need to refer to an electrician.

"Everyone was okay, we are closed for today we will be open again soon."

Residents took to social media to share their dismay at the temporary closure of the chip shop, with one resident saying that "smoked haddock and blackened chips" are coming to the new menu.

Another posted: "I do like my chips well done."

One Facebook user called Tony added: "I did ask for the flaming chicken"

Another wrote: "There was a fight there the day before, two fish got battered."