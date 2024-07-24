'Heartbreaking': Netherton reservoir fire fighters issue update as search continues for boy, 15

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Fire Service issued an update this morning saying their thoughts are with the boy's family as there is still no sign of the youngster.

Emergency services were called to Lodge Farm Reservoir, Highbridge Road, Netherton at 6.16pm on Tuesday.

The first of the crews from WMFS arrived three minutes after being mobilised, sending fire engines, 4x4 brigade response vehicles, boats and an aerial drone.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS STAR 24/07/2024.Scene pics at Netherton Reservoir (Highbridge Road) after a teenager reportedly went missing in the water on Tuesday evening...

The force revealed two other youngsters jumped into the water to help search for the lad as emergency services scrambled to the scene.

Crews from West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance, with locals reporting seeing multiple ambulances, boats and the police helicopter at the scene.

A specialist submersible drone team has also been brought in from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Highbridge Road remained closed on Wednesday morning.

'Heartbreaking for the family'

Marc Hudson, area manager for WMFS, issued a statement warning people of the dangers of open water.

He said: "This is heartbreaking for the family and friends of the missing boy. They, and the local community, are in our thoughts and prayers.

"In spite of the extensive multi-agency search, which continued into the night, as of 8am Wednesday morning the boy had yet to be found. We have been using all of the available resources at our disposal, including a specialist submersible drone from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Whatever the circumstances surrounding the boy’s disappearance, this incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of open water – especially as the summer holidays get underway.

"We are asking everyone to take extra care near reservoirs, lakes, rivers and canals. Although the water might appear tempting and safe, it can be extremely cold. The currents are often too strong for even the best swimmers, and there can be hidden objects and dangers below the surface.

"We continue to support the ongoing search, but are urging everyone to know the dangers of open water and not to enter it."

'Avoid the area'

Crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service also remain at the scene this morning.

The force received a call from West Midlands Police at 6.11pm on Tuesday and dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including three ambulances, two paramedic officers and specialist Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics. The ambulance service arrived within nine minutes of the call being made.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "HART paramedics were immediately deployed into the water to join fellow emergency service colleagues in the search.

"Ambulance crews provided treatment to a bystander, a girl, on scene with an underlying health condition and was discharged on scene.

"HART paramedics and an incident commander have remained at the scene overnight and continue to work with police and fire colleagues this morning.

"We ask the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to respond to this incident and thank the community for their cooperation.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the teenage boy at this distressing time."

'Grateful for support' - how to contact police if you have information

Police are appealing for information regarding the incident and issued a statement as the search got underway last night.

A WMP spokesperson said: "We were called to Lodge Farm Reservoir on Highbridge Road, Netherton just after 6pm this evening (23 July) after a teenage boy was seen in the water.

"Specialist search teams are continuing to look for the teenager with assistance from West Midlands Fire and Rescue service and colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"We and the other emergency services are doing everything we can to support all those involved.

"We understand how distressing this is for the boy’s family and we’re grateful for the support offered from members of the community this evening.

"We continue to ask the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to respond.

"Highbridge Road remains closed this evening.

"If you have any information, please get in touch with us quoting log 4138 of 23 July."

Tragedy struck at the same reservoir only two months ago when a woman's body was recovered from the water on May 28.