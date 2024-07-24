Specialist teams looking for missing teenage boy in Netherton reservoir

Specialist search teams continue to look for the boy who was seen on the water at Lodge Farm Reservoir, by Highbridge Road, Netherton, just after 6pm on Tuesday.

Crews from West Midlands Police, West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service have all been in attendance, with locals reporting seeing multiple ambulances, boats and the police helicopter at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "We and the other emergency services are doing everything we can to support all those involved.

"We understand how distressing this is for the boy’s family and we’re grateful for the support offered from members of the community this evening.

"We continue to ask the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to respond."

Highbridge Road remained closed on Tuesday night.

West Midlands Police has asked that anyone with information to get in touch quoting log 4138 of 23 July.