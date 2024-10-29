Black Country MP moves annual jobs fair to new venue due to boundary changes

Since becoming an MP in 2015 Mr Wood has brought employers and training providers together under one roof to showcase career opportunities to residents.

Due to the boundary changes that came into force following the general election, the event which the MP has previously hosted at the Merry Hill Shopping Centre will now be at Wombourne Leisure Centre.

Mike Wood MP said: "This will be the tenth Jobs & Skills Fair I have organised since first being elected in 2015, and I’m really looking forward to bringing employers and local people together at Wombourne Leisure Centre.

“Whether people are looking for a career change or are out of work and looking for a new opportunity, there will be a wide range on offer so I hope residents from across Kingswinford and South Staffordshire will find the event useful for their next career move.”

A range of employers, colleges and training providers have already signed up to attend and advertise vacancies.

Exhibitors include the likes of the NHS, West Midlands Police, Staffordshire County Council, the Army, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Waldrons Solicitors and more.

The free event will take place between 12 midday and 3pm on Friday, November 8 at Wombourne Leisure Centre, Ounsdale Rd, WV5 8BJ and there is no need to book.

For any queries about the event, please contact Mike Wood’s office on 01384 913 123, or email mike.wood.mp@parliament.uk.