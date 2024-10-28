'An exciting time' - Merry Hill manager proud of centre's continued progress and popularity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jonathan Poole has been the leading figure at the centre in Brierley Hill since May 2021 and has overseen a turnaround in the success of the centre, with 15 per cent increased footfall year-on-year at the centre and more and more stores coming in.

The most recent store to open at the centre is Harvey Norman, the Australian technology and household chain, which opened its first store in England at Merry Hill at the start of October.

Mr Poole said the pace of transformation at Merry Hill over the past two years had been terrific and spoke of how the disappointing end of one big brand had led to new opportunities for others.

He said: "We often have shoppers tell us that they’re visiting for the first time in several years and can’t believe how the centre has improved.

“Honestly, as someone very close to retail, it was sad to see Debenhams close, but the closure gave us the chance to explore opportunities that we knew shoppers would love; including welcoming an incredible brand like Harvey Norman to England for the first time.

“Thousands of shoppers have already visited the new flagship store since its opening in mid-October.

The centre has become notable for many firsts, such as the opening of the first Harvey Norman store in England

"And we’ve had some notable people visit in the first few months; including ex-Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor and renowned interior designer Lawrence Llewelyn-Bowen.

“Harvey Norman’s range of appliances, furnishings, lounge accessories and technology, from well-loved brands including Apple, Smeg and Neff, is truly incredible and sets itself apart from anything else in the West Midlands.

"The store setting itself is also quite breathtaking and it’s been an incredible and important addition to Merry Hill.

“When it comes down to it, the response of shoppers is what matters and it’s a great moment when someone tells you about how surprised they are at the quality of the store.

“The addition of Harvey Norman to the centre means that Merry Hill now has the store you need to find those big, important purchases for your home with confidence, together with the services you can’t get online."