'She didn't panic at all': Millie, 8, saves mum's life after she collapses at Kingswinford home

Millie Turner, from Kingswinford, has been learning first aid with St John Ambulance during weekly sessions at Pensnett Community Centre in Brierley Hill.

The youngster, who attends Crestwood Park Primary School, was seven when her mum, Pamela, collapsed in September.

Her 32-year-old mum has a weakened immune system from over five years of chemotherapy cancer treatment.

A nasty chest infection saw her collapse in a bedroom at their home and choke on her tongue.

Millie Turner, aged 8, with her mum Pamela and Millie's St John Badger Award

Millie reacted by clearing her mum's airways by putting her in the recovery position before heading downstairs to alert her dad.