Tributes pour in as friends and family gather in Kingswinford to mourn for motorcyclist

Pauly Skidmore

Family and friends of Pauly Skidmore congregated at The Portway this evening to light a candle in his memory and there is a balloon release planned for Saturday at the Dell Stadium.

The former Pensnett high School pupil died of his injuries from a crash in Stream Road

The teenager's heartbroken family led the tributes to the keen angler and motorcross rider.

On Facebook Pauly's sister Emillie Louise admitted she was “absolutely devastated” and remarked how popular her brother was.

She said: "He was well and truly loved and well-known for his cheeky smile and that laugh.”

And Emillie urged all Pauly's friends and family to mark his life on Saturday.

She said: "Anyone who knows my little brother Pauly on Sunday at 1pm can everyone please be at the Dell Stadium for a balloon release and show our love for our boy."

Rubie Skidmore said: "Gonna miss you loads and love you always my brother. You’re my biggest angel now! You’re gonna be the brightest star in the sky. "

Dave Whitehouse from RD Tackle posted a picture with keen fisherman Pauly with a prize catch.

Dave told the Express & Star: "He was a cheerful lad always polite when came in shop. He has been coming to RD since we opened eight years ago and was extremely well liked by everyone who knew him.

"He was a very good angler, catching some big fish even when he was younger. He will be sadly missed by us at RD and his friends."

Dave added: "Our thoughts are with his family and all his friends at such a sad time."

A van driver was taken to hospital after the crash with Pauly, and West Midlands Police has launched an investigation.