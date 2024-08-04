'We're getting closer to justice': Campaigners of nightclub stabbing victim celebrate his life

On the day when the passionate footballer would have been kicking off the new season. and just three days before the seventh anniversary of the 24-year-old's death at the former Chicago's nightclub in Stourbridge, hundreds of bikers travelled from The Widders Pub in Halesowen near the family home to Quatford in Shropshire, in what has become an annual 'Ride for Ryan, Ride for Justice' event.

They travelled around Stourbridge Ring Road on the way and made their way down the High Street to applause from shoppers before holding a minutes silence outside the building where the 'cheeky chappy' and Wolves fans was stabbed to death.

The crowd that gathered at The Widders pub before the bikers set off was in the hundreds – many more were expected for afternoon activities.

Stourbridge High Street was awash with bikers as they rode down towards the former Chicago's Nightclub building to pay their respects.

Before they left Halesowen, Jason Connon who was a footballing mentor of Ryan's and a family friend gave the Express and Star an update on the re-opened murder investigation into his death and said they were getting 'closer and closer to justice.'

Nineteen-year-old Kobe Murray was charged with Ryan’s murder and admitted to stabbing the 24-year-old, but claimed it was unintentional during a trial in February 2018 – an independent review of the case by West Yorkshire Police found investigations should be re-opened.

The ride started at The Widders pub, Halesowen, where a picture of Ryan imposed on a Wolves shirt had been put on a wall.

Jason, who was on the ride with members of Ryan's family said: "We are in regular contact with the detectives on the case and have been since it was re-opened last year. There are obviously things we can't divulge but there are certainly good leads I can say that and the police are putting out a video on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of his death and to appeal for more information.

"We have never stopped fighting for justice and never will, we will never give up because no mother and father or any family should have to go through what the Passey's have and still be left with unanswered questions."

Ryan's father Adrian thanked everyone who had come out for the day including those who arranged entertainment, food, raffles and activities for children at the pub.

Former Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb - a supporter of the Justic for Ryan campaign – speaks to his mother Gill before the riders took off.

He said: "This has become an annual event that takes some organising and hundreds of people have come out to celebrate his life today and keep his name and case in the forefront of people's minds

"Ryan was a cheeky chappy who would have loved this kind of gathering and he would also have been kicking off the football season for Wrens Nest today so it is great to see many of the Black Country football family here."

He also thanked former Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb who was present – she was a passionate supporter of the Justice for Ryan campaign and continues to contribute to it.