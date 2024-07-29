Halesowen's new MP asks Government if it will honour Tories £20m levelling up cash promise

Halesowen's new MP Alex Ballinger used his first question in Parliament to ask Leader of the House Lucy Powell MP for a debate about town centres and whether the £20m is still heading to the town.

She responded: "The Government is giving careful consideration to a number of these levelling up grants which we want to go through with. He will be aware we have inherited a much worse economic situation than we foresaw but this Government will its very best to help places like Halesowen with the additional funding it needs."

The Halesowen constituency includes the retail areas of Cradley Heath, Old Hill, Shell Corner and Quarry Bank.

He said: “During the campaign I spoke to many constituents and business owners worried about the state of our High Streets. We have much to celebrate in town centres such as Cradley Heath, Old Hill, Shell Corner, Windmill Hill, Quarry Bank and Halesowen. We also have much work to do.

“I’m proud to say that my first question to Parliament was to ask for a debate on town centres from the Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell MP. I also asked for an update on Halesowen town centre’s levelling up grant.

“I was told that this is being looked at along with other levelling up grants and I will continue to press for Halesowen and keep town centre businesses updated. The Leader of the House also proposed a wider debate on town centre regeneration.”

The £20 million announced for Halesowen, will see Dudley Council work with Halesowen College to create a new college building in the town centre to allow for vocational training programmes, adult education and provide a hospitality centre.

As part of the original proposal, the Pool Road car park will be demolished with alternative car parking arrangements available at the Andrews Road car park and at the Great Cornbow leisure centre.

Funding may also be used to improve the town centre for cyclists along with traffic calming measures and better pedestrian access.