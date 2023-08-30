All invited to garden party of Mayor's Weekend

The Hawbush Garden Party and Community Picnic takes place on September 9 and offers free family activities, bring your own picnic, a craft market and a campfire singalong. No need to book and all are welcome to attend the event at Hawbush Lane in Brierley Hill, from 2pm-7pm.

It is one of many events across the Black Country that are part of the Mayor’s Community Weekend, the first since pre-pandemic. It is an initiative by the Mayor of the West Midlands in partnership with The National Lottery Community Fund. Sponsored by Lloyds Bank and Natwest and over £170,000 of National Lottery funding has been awarded to groups across the region to host 100 community-led activities.