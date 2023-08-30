All invited to garden party of Mayor's Weekend

By Bill McCarthyBrierley HillPublished:

The summer may be coming to an end but special parties are taking place for the return of the Mayor's Weekend.

Hawbush Community Gardens, Brierley Hill
Hawbush Community Gardens, Brierley Hill

The Hawbush Garden Party and Community Picnic takes place on September 9 and offers free family activities, bring your own picnic, a craft market and a campfire singalong.  No need to book and all are welcome to attend the event at Hawbush Lane in Brierley Hill, from 2pm-7pm.

It is one of many events across the Black Country that are part of the Mayor’s Community Weekend, the first since pre-pandemic. It is an initiative by the Mayor of the West Midlands in partnership with The National Lottery Community Fund. Sponsored by Lloyds Bank and Natwest and over £170,000 of National Lottery funding has been awarded to groups across the region to host 100 community-led activities.

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News

By Bill McCarthy

Chief Sub-editor@BMcCarthy_Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News