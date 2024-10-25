People of faith and of none invited to Dudley community event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

To mark Interfaith Week, an Interfaith Celebration will take place at Dudley College on Sunday, November 17 with inspirational speakers, music, dance, art and food all part of the event.

The free event is being led by Rev. Claire Cox, curate at St Mary’s in Oldswinford, Hakk Ozal, the Dialogue Society Regional Branch and a team of people from across Dudley Borough and supported by the Diocese of Worcester.

A spokeswoman for the Diocese said: "People of all faiths and none are being welcome to join us in celebrating how Dudley promotes unity by treating each other equally and welcoming all.

"The event objective is to be builders of peace, and healers of division, committing to serve, and stand together."

The event will take place at Dudley College. Photo: Google Street Map

Rev. Claire Cox said: “It has been a joy and privilege to organise this event on behalf of the Bishop of Dudley, Martin Gorick.

"I have a huge passion for inclusivity and this event gives us opportunity to come together and celebrate our uniqueness as individuals, and community, across the borough of Dudley.

"As Kamala Harris says; ‘our unity is our strength and our diversity is our power.”

To find out more and to book on the event, which starts at 4pm on Sunday, November 17 at Dudley College, fill out the form on the website.