Councillors could get cash to promote tourism and equality – to each other

The councillors, called member champions, would collect a Special Responsibility Allowance from taxpayers if the payments are approved.

Dudley Council will debate a recommendation on the payments from its Independent Remuneration Panel at its meeting on October 21.

Dudley Councillors debating the 2024 budget. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service/Martyn Smith

In its report for the council meeting, the panel said: “The panel has acknowledged the current financial difficulties faced by the council and recommends that full council should carefully consider the level of remuneration in the context of its overall financial position and future budget.”

Dudley has identified ten councillors as member champions to promote awareness of specific issues and ensure they stay at the top of the agenda in council business.

The ten key issues are: armed services, business, children in care, climate change, equality, diversity and inclusion, older people, parks and open spaces, public transport, tenants and residents and tourism, culture and heritage.

Many councils have member champions and while some are paid the allowance other authorities spend the cash elsewhere.

Locally, City of Wolverhampton Council phased out payments, in Walsall member champions are unpaid while Sandwell has five member champions who do get the payment.

Dudley is currently looking financially fragile with the latest forecast, also to be presented at the council meeting on October 21, predicting reserves will run out in two years despite planned cuts.

The council is imposing strict spending controls and if member champions get the allowance they will be under pressure to deliver results.

The Independent Remuneration Panel said: “It is important that the member champions evidence value for money in the work they undertake and performance monitoring arrangements should be in place.

“There is a need to review the member champions role at the end of the first 12 months.

“A review of the Special Responsibility Allowance should also be undertaken at this time.

“Should no demonstrable added value be found in the review, the roles should be discontinued.”