Demolition of Dudley superstore complete as bus station scheme enters next stage

The demolition of the former Farmfoods branch in Dudley has now been completed, marking another milestone in the rebuilding of the town's bus terminal.

The store controversially closed a year ago after compulsory purchase proceedings were begun as part of £24 million new bus station in the town, which will link up with the tram line, which is also under construction. The tram link was due to open this year, but the date has now been but back a year.

The large superstore building, originally built in the early 1980s for defunct clothing retailer C & A, has now been razed to the ground ready for work on the new bus station to begin. The last remaining bus shelters from the old bus station have now also been removed.

Transport for West Midlands, which is behind the project, says the new bus station will be complete next year, providing a modern, bright and easy-to-use gateway to the town centre.