Dudley council seeking 'expressions of interest' to run town halls

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It comes after a report to the council's cabinet meeting earlier this month said the cash strapped council will withdraw a subsidy of £270,000 per year in April next year.

A post on the council's twitter page said: "Due to Dudley Council’s current financial position, it is seeking applications from organisations who can demonstrate their ability to take on the running of the halls."

Groups are invited to submit expressions of interest until September 16 with formal bids to be submitted by November 30.

To submit an application or expression of interest, groups can e-mail exp-interest.halls@dudley.gov.uk