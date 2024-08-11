Just months remain to save Stourbridge and Halesowen town halls

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A report for the authority’s cabinet meeting on August 8 says the cash-strapped council aims to withdraw a subsidy of £270,000 per year in April 2025.

Without the Dudley Council cash the halls could close however politicians from all political parties vowed to work on finding a lifeline to save the venues.

Labour opposition leader, Councillor Pete Lowe, said: “Stourbridge Town Hall has started to take on a new lease of life with regard to the acts that are starting to be encouraged to take part, such as people like Sean Ryder from the Happy Mondays and Mike Peters, previously singer with The Alarm.

“We need to be looking at a new operator or a new way of operating within the council where we can give additional freedoms to the staff down there to promote in the way they wish to.

“Once we lose these assets we will never regain them, if we allow these venues to work in the relaxed freedoms of the market there may be a fighting chance.”

Conservative cabinet member for finance, Councillor Steve Clark, complimented Councillor Lowe on measures he introduced as council leader in 2015 to rejuvenate Brierley Hill Civic Hall.

Councillor Clark said: “If we can get a result very similar to Brierley Hill I would be delighted.”

Halesowen Town Hall is under threat of closure if council cash is withdrawn. Photo: Dudley Council

Dudley’s Lib Dem leader, Councillor Ryan Priest, said: “I echo what Pete is saying, this is a good opportunity to expand how our town halls operate to get in the expertise these town halls need.

“When we are looking at expressions of interest we should not just look at what is commercially viable but what is in the interests of the communities that they serve.”

Councillors at the meeting were less cordial when the discussion turned to the announcement that the council-run Brookes Bar and Bistro in Dudley was to close.

Independent Councillor Shaun Keasey said: “The amount of money that was lost is eye-watering, the public might be a little bit upset when they find out how much was spent on an independent consultant for us to then close it.”

The authority has already admitted the Priory Street bar lost £200,000 in its final year but is, so far, staying tight-lipped about the full amount of money invested in the collapsed business.

Before the public and press were excluded from the meeting for further discussion on the subject, Dudley Council’s leader, Councillor Patrick Harley, said: “Brookes is regrettable, hospitality is a tough gig, when you set up a new hospitality venture you will not make money in those first two years, anybody that tells you that you will is deluded.”

Nightclub owner, Councillor Keasey, said: “I must be deluded because if my nightclub hadn’t made money in the first two years I don’t think I would be sat here owning a nightclub.

“Businesses usually make the most money in the first few years and then it tails off.”