'Nationwide scandal': Call for action one year on from Crooked House blaze from CAMRA

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Following the fire in Himley, near Dudley, the pub was demolished – shining a light on the sheer number of unlawful demolitions that take place across the UK.

CAMRA has declared this a "nationwide scandal."

Nationally CAMRA and local campaigners have called for the Crooked House to be rebuilt ‘brick by brick’.

CAMRA has also urged UK governments to act against unscrupulous developers with strong enforcement laws put in place to protect pubs.

In 2023, 260 pubs were lost forever due to conversion or demolition, and reports from CAMRA volunteers across the country show that many pubs continue to be demolished or converted without apparent planning permission. These include at least 10 in the six months in the run up to demolition of the Crooked House, and a further 29 in England since, which are currently being investigated by CAMRA.