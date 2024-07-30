Six arrested over Crooked House fire released from bail one year on from devastating blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police made the announcement as it confirmed the investigation into the alleged arson attack a year ago was continuing.

"The six people that were arrested have been released from bail and are now released under investigation," a spokesperson said. "Our investigation is ongoing."

The 158-year-old building at Himley, near Dudley – dubbed Britain's wonkiest pub – was severely damaged in a fire on August 5 last year.

Two days later it was demolished, without planning permission.