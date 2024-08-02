'A celebration of our campaign not a wake for the building' promises positive organiser of Crooked House One Year On event

The One Year On event is being held in the grounds of Himley Hall, a short distance where the wonky pub stood for centuries before being burnt out by arsonists and then bulldozed by its new owners sparking an outpouring of shock and disgust across the country.

However, Sunday's event from 2pm until 8pm, will not be an excuse for former patrons to cry into their pints but an uplifting reunion of old regulars and a face-to-face get together of members of the Save the Crooked House (Let’s Get it Rebuilt) Facebook group.

There will be live music from several local bands, facepainting, hot food vendors, a licenced bar and a cake and fudge stall for those with a sweet tooth.

The Crooked House on fire on Saturday night. Photo: Ash Smith

Campaigners who have embarked on the long road to get the pub rebuilt will also be sharing the progress of their campaign which captured the imagination of people all over the world. So instead of being a wake, Sunday will be more like a birthday party marking one year since the entire community come together and refuse to accept arsonists and bulldozers had beaten them.

Campaigner Paul Turner told the Express & Star: “I know there will be some fantastic stories swapped about the old days but just as important will be the plans for the future which we can tell everyone about.

"Our Facebook group is huge, and so many members chat in the comments section most days but have not even had a pint with one another."

"We hope the event will rejuvenate the campaign. After recent elections we lost two very prominent members of the group who used their position to further our campaign, former West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Dudley's previous MP Marco Longhi who was beaten at the General Election. He will be there on Sunday as will Kingswinford MP Mike Wood who will be attending."

Mr Turner will be pleased Mr Longhi's Labour successor has pledged to support the campaign.

Sonia Kumar MP added: “Like every local person I was appalled by the fire and demolition that destroyed something so important to our community. Earlier this year South Staffordshire Council served an enforcement order on the owners to rebuild the pub. I support this order.

“I’ll be monitoring next year's inquiry with great interest. Until then, I will continue to support the council’s efforts to ensure the pub is rebuilt and a local icon is returned to our community.”

Paul added: "We wanted the One Year On event to be properly organised so Wombourne-based Dangerous Sheep Events have put it together. There are 500 tickets, which cost £5 and bought before Sunday so it can be exchanged for a £5 food/drink voucher.

"They were selling fast at the start, then there was a bit of a lull but I'm sure there will be a bit of last minute rush as Sunday approaches, which is what we are hoping."

This week Staffordshire Police said: “The six people that were arrested have been released from bail and are now released under investigation. Our investigation is ongoing.”

Bulldozed just 48 hours after the building was set alight

Fittingly for an event marking the destruction of the Crooked House, the headliner will be The Fleetwood Mac Experience, whose can draw on hits including Little Lies, Rumours, Oh Well and Second Hand News but also can belt out Dreams, Don't Stop and Seven Wonders about the campaign. Tom From West Brom, Oasis Unplugged tribute act, The Empty Can, Mod, punk and Northern Soul act Inspiration Drive, Elton John tribute act Elton Fantastic, with club classics played by DJ Danny P, will also be providing the music on Sunday.

For tickets visit https://dangeroussheep.com/event/the-crooked-house-one-year-on/