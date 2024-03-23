Video of Crooked House from 1985 shows true charm of historic pub

The Himley pub featured in a special BBC Midlands report almost four decades ago on Doolan At Large, presented by journalist turned radio legend Ed Doolan. He visited the Crooked House for a special feature to see what all the fuss was about.

The video started off with Doolan driving down the country lane towards the pub. As he got out of the car, face on with the crooked pub, he tilted his body sideways to almost line up with it, and laughed.

"I haven't even had a drink yet," he said.

Above the door was a sign reading Glynn Arms – the real name of the pub.

"Well I don't believe this," Dooley said, opening the first door.

Though the first door looked straight, Dooley fell forwards when testing it out. The second door – which looked much wonkier – was in fact the straight one, which he tested by placing a ball bearing down and it staying still.

"This is very strange," he said pointing at a window ledge. "This goes down hill, so if I put the ball bearing in here, it will roll downhill, but it doesn't. It sits there."

He placed the ball bearing further down the window sill, and it appeared to roll up hill.

What follows is some charming footage of the pub while Dooley tells a bit about its history.

He said: "Apparently all this lunacy goes back 200 years to when Sir Steven Glynn owned the land and the coal mines underneath it.

"The mine actually stopped halfway along the house, so only the front part subsided. The back actually stands on solid ground. 30 years ago it was condemned as unsafe, but the local brewery stepped in, shored it up and saved it for posterity."