Discount retailer to open in former Black Country Wilko branch

The former Wilko branch in Dudley market place – one of the collapsed chain's largest stores – is to become the latest branch of discount retailer One Beyond.

The new store is due to open on July 31.

The retailer has already taken over the former Wilko store in Coventry, and in October it revealed it was looking at the possibility of taking over 50 former Wilko branches.

It is not yet known whether the new retailer will occupy both floors of the 52,000 sq ft store, which had previously been used by Marks & Spencer.