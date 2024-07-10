House in Dudley could be converted into hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Plans have been submitted to turn the house at 10 Priory Road in Dudley into hotel accommodation.

The 1,787 sq ft building, known as Longleat, is next to Dudley Baptist Church and opposite Dudley College's Advance campus.

This house in Priory Road could be converted into an hotel

The scheme will see a small extension to the side to create an office space.

The proposals will go before Dudley Council's planning department for consideration.