Mayor looking forward to celebrating biggest Black Country Festival ever

The Mayor of Dudley Councillor Hilary Bills said the festival, which first ran in 2013, will be a celebration of the region's unique local culture and heritage.

A varied programme of community events is taking place across the region this summer, beginning at Himley Hall and Park with Under 5s Day on Friday and Armed Forces Day on Sunday.

The weekend of Black Country Day on Sunday, July 14 promises a packed schedule of events, including the return of the Dudley Grand Prix cycling event on Friday, July 12 and the two-day Black Country Musicom Festival.

Top tribute acts and a rock symphony orchestra will lead a weekend of fun in the sun as the popular Musicom event returns to Himley Park, with artists performing including tributes to Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Michael Bublé, Fleetwood Mac and Madness.

The festival has attracted names in the past such as Britain's Got Talent star Amy Lou and singing legend Beverley Knight

The highlights of the festival also include the first Dudley Pride celebration on Saturday, July 20 on Stone Street Square in Dudley town centre, headlined by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz.

Dudley Council House has been draped in Black Country flag bunting to mark the occasion as the festival celebrates its tenth anniversary and Councillor Bills said she was delighted to be in her role during the festival.

She said: "It's a great time to be Mayor as I was there right at the beginning of the festival when the flag was being created as I had just been elected at the time and here we are 10 years later.

"A lot of people told me it wouldn't catch on, but we're all very proud of what it has become and we're proud to go out and say we're from the Black Country, so this is very special as I was there at the beginning.

“I hope that our borough residents will continue to show the fantastic support that has allowed the festival to reach its tenth year. I’m looking forward to attending as many of the events as I can and joining the celebrations with you!”

The festival has been funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority through the Commonwealth Games Legacy Enhancement Fund.

For a full list of events, go to the Black Country Festival website