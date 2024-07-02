Live music, classic cars and good food: Your guide to the Black Country Festival 2024

The Black Country Festival is a collection of fun events held across the region in the lead-up to Black Country Day itself on July 14.

Over a decade after the first Black Country Day celebrations took place, thousands of residents are excitedly taking part in fantastic events and activities to help celebrate the region in the lead-up to the big day.

The first Black Country day celebrations took place on March 30, 2013, with the date later changing to July 14 to coincide with the anniversary of the invention of the world's first successful steam engine, the Newcomen Engine, in 1712 at the Coneygree Coal Works near Dudley.

While the day has only been celebrated in the Black Country for a relatively short amount of time, it is already a well established part of the Black Country calendar, with thousands of residents looking forward to the events, festivals and concerts taking place.

To help celebrate the occasion, we have created the quintessential guide to help you make the most of the bostin' Black Country's own fortnight of celebration.

The flag of the Black Country

What is the Black Country Festival?

In 2014, the Black Country was brought to life through a unified festival that was created by the four boroughs of Dudley, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Sandwell, to celebrate the region's historical importance.