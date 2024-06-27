Residents enter row with developers after digging works start in Gornal Wood

Police and Dudley Council officers were called to Coopers Bank Road, Gornal Wood after angry residents spotted workmen arriving with earth-moving machinery on Tuesday morning.

Despite efforts of residents who tried to talk workmen out of starting any work, by the time the officers arrived some of the trees had already been torn down and soil removed.

Jacky Kennedy, 57, a resident of the road, said: "We found out about the diggers working on the land last Monday, we saw them move onto the site and start digging.

"The thing is, there are bats, deer and newts on that land. We didn't even know about it until they started working. We really don't mind if they have gotten permission for it. What we really want is more transparency over the works."

The heavy machines could be seen working on the land

Residents then entered a row with developers over works on the plot of green-land, saying that the works are 'very underhanded'.