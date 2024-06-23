New hub ready to open doors with giveaways and prizes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Compton Care is opening a new community hub at the Churchill Shopping Centre in Dudley on Thursday, June 27 and, to thank the local community for its support, is offering a range of giveaways.

The hub will include a pre-loved fashion store, a coffee shop and an area with free access to computers for members of the public to use.

Store manager Michelle Reece said: “We’re delighted to part of the Dudley community and our first day is going to be exciting for us all.

“We open at 9am and the first 50 shoppers through the door will receive a free goody bag containing some lovely items and exclusive offers.

"There’s also 10 per cent off throughout the store on the day.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming you, so come and say hello, grab yourself some goodies and pick up some pre-loved fashion pieces.

"All funds raised will help Compton to continue to provide its specialist palliative care and bereavement support services to the local community.”

The new hub will be at the Churchill Shopping Centre in Dudley. Photo: Google Street Map

The team are also looking for volunteers to join the hub, which will be open from 9am to 4pm between Monday and Saturday each week.

Ms Reece said: “We’re appealing for people with some spare time on their hands to join this exciting new team at Dudley.

"We provide full training and support for people wishing to become a volunteer, which gives the opportunity to learn new skills, make friends and enhance their CV.”

All proceeds from the hub will contribute to the specialist palliative and end of life care the charity provides to people in the community and support for their families.

For more information about the range of services provided, go to comptoncare.org.uk.

For more information about volunteering opportunities at the hub, go to comptoncare.org.uk/dudley.