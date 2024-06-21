Murder investigation underway after man dies of stab injuries in Dudley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police confirmed that it had launched the investigation following the death of the man, who sustained the injuries following disorder on Buffery Road in Dudley on Friday afternoon.

The force were called to the area around 2.05pm, with West Midlands Ambulance Service also attending the scene, and found a man in his 40s with serious injuries.

He was treated at the scene, but died of his injuries, while two men were arrested, with one detained on suspicion of murder and another of affray.

The force said they would be questioned in due course and enquiries were continuing at the scene and asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've launched a murder investigation after a man found with stab injuries in Dudley today (21 June) has sadly died.

"We were called following disorder in Buffery Road at just after 2.05pm.

Buffery Road remains closed while investigations into the incident continue

"A man in his 40s was found with serious injuries and tragically nothing could be done to save him. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this terrible time.

"We're in the early stages of our investigation but two other men have been arrested. They will be questioned in due course.

"One man has been detained on suspicion of murder and one man for affray. A scene remains in place as we continue our enquiries.

"We're still keen to hear from anyone with information and you can do this via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 2837 of 21/6/24."