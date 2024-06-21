Watch: Two men arrested after stabbing in Dudley that left three injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services were called to reports of a major incident on Buffery Road, Dudley, just after 2.05pm on Friday.

On arrival, officers discovered three men who were injured with one man being found to have sustained serious stab wounds.

Two men were arrested directly following the incident, with police appealing for information relating to the attack.

Uniformed officers could be seen working at the scene

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Buffery Road, Dudley, just after 2.05pm today. On arrival, one man was found with serious stab wounds.

"Two men have been arrested and will be questioned in due course. We're in the early stages of our investigation and a cordon is currently in place.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 2837 of 21/6/24."

The incident led to a large road closure around the road

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson later confirmed that three men were injured in the attack, with one of the three being left with 'serious injuries'.

The spokesperson said: "We were called by West Midlands Police to reports of a stabbing on Buffery Road, Dudley at 2.09pm.

"Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, the WMAS Critical Care Car, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance responded to the scene.

"Upon arrival, ambulance staff found three men who were injured, one seriously."

In video footage, taken from the scene by the Express & Star, uniformed officers could be seen carrying out enquiries and standing guard next to a large police cordon.

Pictures taken from the scene show dozens of officers working to secure the site and question anyone who may have seen anything.

The scene of a stabbing in Buffery Road, Dudley

The incident has also led to a number of bus diversions, with National Express West Midlands advising commuters to check ahead before travelling.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an incident on Buffery Road, Dudley. Services 7 & 19 are diverting in both directions via:

"Cinder Bank, Duncan Edwards Way, Flood Street. Apologies for any disruption to your journey."