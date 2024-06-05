'I'm fighting cancer but I won't let theft of my new van for travels hold me back'
A Dudley man who is fighting prostate cancer has suffered a setback to his bucket list wish after callous thieves stole a camper van he had only just brought from outside his home.
By Paul Jenkins
And to make matters worse a mix up over the insurance on the vehicle, which Richard Hoult only picked up on Friday, means the cost of the theft won't be covered, leaving him out of pocket to the tune of £24,000 when the value of camping accessories inside the Ford Transit Westfalia Big Nugget van are taken into consideration.
The vehicle was left parked outside his home in Bennett's Hill, Oakham but was gone on Tuesday morning.