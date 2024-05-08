Police appeal for help to find 16-year-old boy reported missing from Dudley
Police have asked for help to find a 16-year-old boy who has gone missing from Dudley.
Published
West Midlands Police is appealing for help in locating the missing boy, Daniel.
Daniel is described as 6ft 2in tall and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with a hood, black trainers and a black bandana.
Anyone who has seen the missing teen is asked to call 999, quoting PID 439964.
On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Can you help find Daniel?
"He's 16 and missing from home in Dudley. Daniel is 6ft 2in tall and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with a hood, black trainers and a black bandana.
"If you’ve seen him please call 999 quoting PID 439964."