Exhibition of artwork created by people with dementia to be shown at Himley Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The exhibition, which is taking place on Monday, May 13, hopes to 'show how the creation of art can be a therapeutic process' both for people living with dementia and their families.

Those participating in the exhibition have attended the Crystal Gateway – a dementia centre which holds free activity sessions – once a week where materials are provided for them to take part at any level.

Some users paint with brushes, while others use sponges if they are less dexterous. The group's aim is to 'empower and encourage' people living with dementia and their carers to create, enjoy, interact and communicate.

The day sessions held at the Crystal Gateway can be accessed through a social care assessment. They can include daytime respite sessions, as well as activity sessions both in the dementia centre, or alternatively in a person's home.

The art group is one of the weekly open sessions provided by the Crystal Gateway where people who are not assessed for formal services can join and 'share their love of art'.

Painting together as a group is said to encourage socialisation, improve fine motor skills and better mental health, while being a chance for users to 'express themselves through art', and for carers to 'relax' and talk to other carers.

Subjects of the art classes include flowers, animals, landscapes, local scenes, portraits and abstracts.

Matt Bowsher, director of adult social care, said: "The group has created an opportunity for people of all artistic abilities within the dementia community to enjoy, create and communicate though art.

"Members of the group, supported by the team at The Crystal Gateway have worked together to build a welcoming and happy space for Dementia Art, which has proved to be a valued and creative experience for everyone involved."

The exhibition is part of Dudley Council's support of National Dementia Awareness Week. It is delivering a host of activities at locations including the Crystal Gateway, Himley Hall, Parkfield Grange Care Home and the Churchill Precinct in Dudley. The national week runs from May 13-19, with Dudley's activities spanning across the week.

The exhibition is open from 1.30pm to 4.00pm on Monday afternoon. Entrance is via the South Wing Coffee Lounge.