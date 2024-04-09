Plan for flats at disused unit above Dudley shops thrown out

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Planners accepted a recommendation from council officers to reject the scheme for conversion of the unit on Halesowen Road.

They concluded the flats would be too small and not provide adequate living accommodation.

The application for the unit, which is currently used for storage, attracted three letters of objection from people living in houses at the rear of the property.

Objectors raised concerns about the impact of new homes on their privacy as well as parking problems related to a bus stop outside the existing shops.