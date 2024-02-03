In pictures: Selfies, singing and worship during Archbishop of Canterbury 'prayer pilgrimage' to Dudley

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visited Top Church, in the town, as part of a tour of the Worcester Diocese.

Welcome to Dudley: Rector James Treasure, Bishop of Dudley Martin Gorick and Bishop of Worcester John Inge welcome their special guest

Archdeacon Nikki Groarke interviewed the Archbishop during the service in which he spoke at length about the power of prayer.

The Archbishop said: "Just start by pray by talking to God about whatever is on your mind.

"Prayer is not about what we do, but about what God does. Don’t wait until people are Christians to tell them about prayer. Invite people to pray with us and let God sort out any issues.”