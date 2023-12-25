Little Freddie provides early Christmas present for Black Country couple

First was little Freddie Jay, who was born at 1.10am, a first child for mother Chloe Bennett and father Jamie Smith, from Kingswinford.

And it was an early arrival, with the couple not expecting their little bundle of joy until January.

Chloe, aged 21, said: "The first contractions were on Friday at around 10,30am before I was brought here at 2pm and he arrived in the early hours of Christmas morning.

"He is a wonderful Christmas present, I am glad to have given birth on the actual day though all I want to do now is get home for some dinner and a Bailey's afterwards.

"But all the staff have been wonderful here, they have to give up their own Christmas Day to look after the patients and the care has been first class.

Jamie, aged 19, comes from a large family and he is an uncle six times over, but he said nothing will beat being a father himself.

He said: "I have looked after my brother and sisters' kids so I have a bit of experience of childcare but we are just looking forward to getting Freddie back and enjoying what will be our first Christmas together."