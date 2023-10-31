New initiative helping improve life skills for residents

L-R: Clive Bicknell, Dorain Reid, Stacey Rollinson from Just Straight Talk, Mayor Andy Street and Ann Raybone work on their devices

Residents in Fens Pool, Dudley have benefitted from laptops, tablets, phones, Chromebook and Mifi units, as well as training on how to use them in a bid to get them online and to improve their digital and numeracy skills, as part of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) initiative.

West Midlands Mayor and WMCA Chair, Andy Street, met Ann Raybone and other residents during a recent visit to Fens Pool Community Centre where he spoke to residents, volunteers, community partners and education staff that have been involved in a co-ordinated approach to tackle digital exclusion and low levels of numeracy in the borough.

The Mayor heard how Ms Raybone often struggled to process written information such as forms because of her dyslexia and how the Chromebook and on-hand training helped show her how to make the best use of her device.

It means that she can more easily complete forms and write letters and will also help to her to learn her lines in audio format for her role in a local production of Aladdin she is taking part in at Mary Dermott Hall in Coseley in December.

The project at Fens Pool is part of WMCA’s £4m Connected Services digital inclusion scheme, working with local authorities and community partners to support over 20,000 residents in the region to get online.

It also benefits from part of WMCA’s £16.7 million Multiply programme in a bid to improve numeracy and develop financial resilience skills for 18,000 residents.

Mr Street said: “Our Multiply programme and Digital Inclusion initiatives help to improve the lives of residents right across our region most at risk of being digital excluded.

“It’s wonderful to have a chance to visit Fen’s Pool Community Centre to see how this funding is changing lives in very tangible ways.

"Whether it’s enhancing access to public services, boosting digital skills to advance employment prospects or taking steps to reduce feelings of isolation amongst some of the most vulnerable members of society, we know this money makes a tremendous difference.

“Together, we’re helping local people like Ann to get the skills they need to succeed in the world of work in the months and years ahead.”

Dorain Reid is another resident who is being supported by Just Straight Talk with training and has been using her Chromebook to look for a job.

She said, “I was previously using my phone but I needed something easier to use and this Chromebook has helped me a lot – it is easy to carry around, lightweight and has a bigger touchscreen.

"I’ve also signed up to some courses and am refreshing my skills.”

Clive Bicknell, who is an avid antique collector, is using his new-found skills and digital access to gain confidence and open up opportunities that he didn’t have before.

He said: “I enjoy looking online at items and I can look into the history of them.

"I worked as a mechanic in the police force for 19 years before I retired on medical grounds.

"I put myself on a shelf before meeting the people that run Just Straight Talk. This has given me a new outlook on life.”

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, added: “The provision of digital devices and improving connectivity for residents is having a positive impact on a range of different levels; from supporting residents with being able to make online doctor’s appointments and submitting online benefits forms, to being able to apply for jobs online.

“Working in partnership with the WMCA and the community and voluntary sector has helped to identify where and who these devices would benefit the most and not only supply the device but also provide support and training on how to utilise this effectively.