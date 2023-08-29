Train services to be hit by more strike action this week

Train drivers who are members of Aslef will walk out on Friday with West Midlands Railway (WMR) urging passengers to plan ahead.

No services will run on any WMR route on Friday.

A reduced timetable will then be in operation on Saturday due to industrial action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union.

On Saturday services will run between the hours of 7am and 7pm and some routes will not be served.

Additionally, planned engineering work near Northampton means WMR’s sister company London Northwestern Railway is running no direct services between Birmingham and London from Saturday until Sunday, September 10.

Jonny Wiseman, WMR customer experience director, said: “It is disappointing that our customers’ journeys are again being impacted by this industrial action.

“I urge any passengers planning to travel on the upcoming strike days to check their journeys carefully and consider travelling on an alternative date if possible.

"No trains will be running on Friday and a limited timetable will be in operation on Saturday, with some routes not served and trains that are running are likely to be busy.

“Saturday’s strike coincides with the start of major engineering work on the West Coast Main Line, so with extensive disruption to services between Birmingham and London we strongly urge passengers to avoid travelling on this route unless essential.

“Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.”

With the football season under way, services will not call at Bordesley or Coventry Arena on Saturday for safety reasons.

Services will also not call at The Hawthorns, Jewellery Quarter or Bescot Stadium for two hours before and after the matches at West Bromwich and Walsall.

Planned engineering works means no trains will run on the south side of the Cross City Line between Birmingham New Street and Redditch/Bromsgrove on Saturday.

Rail replacement transport will be in operation.