Full list: Changes to Black Country bus timetables from September 3 when schools return

The changes are due to come into effect as schools return after the summer holidays and traffic levels increase.
While you'll have to search for specific changes using the search bar in this link, you can see if your route will be affected by checking the below list.
The following Black Country services will have timetable changes:
1 Dudley - Tettenhall Wood, 2/2A Wrens Nest - Merry Hill Centre, 5 West Bromwich - Sutton Coldfield, 6 Dudley - Stourbridge, 6 Walsall - Sutton Coldfield, 7 Walsall - Castlefort, 9 Birmingham - Stourbridge, 12/12A, 13/13A, 15/15A, 16, 29, 32/33 Wolverhampton - Northwood Park, 47, 51, 74, 77S, 78, 80, 710, 711, 793, 794, 934/935/936/937/937A, 997, X3/X4/X5 & X51
The following services will have other changes:
2 Warstones - Bushbury Hill - Frequency changed to every 10 minutes on weekdays.
6/6A - Timetable will change back to those before 2nd July 2023 but with Saturday frequency staying at every 15 minutes.
10 Walsall - Brownhills - Timetable will change back to those before 2nd July 2023 but with Saturday frequency staying at every 15 minutes.
10/10A/10B - New timetable introduced and service 10B will be withdrawn.
11 Wolverhampton - Underhill - Frequency changed to every 10 minutes on weekdays.
59 - Frequency increased to every 6-7 minutes on weekdays.
79 - Frequency increased to every 10 minutes on weekdays.
82 Wolverhampton - Dudley - First journey to Wolverhampton retimed based on customer feedback.
82/87 - Timetable will change back to those before 2nd July 2023 but there will be some changes to early evening journeys.
126 - Evening journeys will be retimed.
529 - Monday to Friday afternoon peak journeys have been retimed.
751 - Revised route from Bilston (Hickman Road) via Millfields Road, Parkfield Road, Goldthorn Hill and Penn Road before continuing along the current route to Smestow Academy and revised timetable. Also the route name will change to Bilston (Hickman Road) - Smestow Academy.
763 - King’s School renamed to St Regis Church of England Academy.
784 - King’s School renamed to St Regis Church of England Academy.
CG4 - Service renumbered to 100 and route changed to serve Hazelslade and Wimblebury.
SFA2 - Route change in Lichfield.
X8 - Timetables will change back to those before 2nd July 2023, with an additional Sunday journey added.
X10 - Minor changes requested by TfWM.