Call to help protect pubs following Crooked House blaze

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House before it was demolished

John Corser, chairman of the Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), made the appeal following the blaze at The Crooked House in Himley on Saturday night.

It has since been demolished, as investigations continue to establish the cause of the fire.

But Mr Corser, who is also business editor at the Express and Star, said members of the local CAMRA branch have been discussing what steps can be taken to get the heritage pub rebuilt.

He said: "Our members have been horrified at the loss of such an important pub in such a short amount of time.

John Corser

"The branch will still be debating what has happened to The Crooked House at our meeting at The Old Bush in Wombourne on Wednesday, August 16 at 7pm."

The group meeting will also include talks about how members can best help safeguard and preserve future pubs around the area.

Mr Corser added: "We would have been discussing taking action to get the building listed as a community asset to try and prevent it being lost as a pub.

"We will discuss what steps we can take to support any efforts to get the pub rebuilt.

"The loss of The Crooked House will, I am sure, inspire our members to step up efforts to campaign to preserve pubs across the branch area."

The group had only recently expressed concern at the increase in the rate of pub closures due to the current cost-of-living crisis, but has urged people to get involved to safeguard pubs in the future.

Mr Corser ended: "We would urge CAMRA members locally to get actively involved to help us to step up the effort to protect pubs.

"We will also be discussing the loss of The Crooked House at our first planning meeting for the Dudley Winter Ales Fayre at the Court House pub in Dudley town centre on Wednesday, August 9 at 7pm.

"It is likely that we will make The Crooked House the symbol for the 2023 real ale festival that is to run from November 23 to 25 at Dudley Town Hall.