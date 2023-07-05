Road closures and free parking announced for Friday's Dudley Cycling Grand Prix

The Commonwealth Games cycling time trials proved popular when held in Dudley last year

Thousands of spectators are expected to watch the best male and female cyclists in the world and Dudley Council have made car parks free in the town on the day.

Roads which will be closed all day up to midnight include Priory Road, Dudley from The Broadway to New Street, The Broadway, Dudley from Priory Road to Tower Street, Ednam Road from St James’s Road to The Broadway, Parsons Street from Priory Wolverhampton Street to Ednam Road, Priory Street from Priory Road to Wolverhampton Street, Wolverhampton Street from Priory Street to Trinity Street and The Inhedge from Cross Street to Wolverhampton Street.

As well as St James’s Road from Priory Street to Trinity Street, Stone Street from Tower Street to Priory Street, New Street from Priory Street to Tower Street, Court Passage from Priory Street to Stone Street and Pagnel Drive from The Broadway to Gervase Drive.

Vehicles will also be prevented from stopping and loading throughout the day on roads in the town.

There will also be temporary one-way traffic from Tower Street from The Broadway to New Street (southbound) and a suspension of parking bays on Tower Street from Stone Street to New Street

Due to the road closures in Dudley town centre on Friday 14 July, there will be diversions to the 1, 2, 6, 8, 14, 82 and X8 National Express West Midlands bus services

A spokesman for Dudley Council said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Dudley on a national stage.

"Some roads around the Council House will be closed, but we are making all of our carparks free of charge on the day - so come and join in the fun!

"The event, which is part of the men’s and women’s national circuit series, is expected to attract famous names from the world of cycling including British Olympic champions."

The event will be opened at 4pm with a social community ride running for an hour to allow young families the chance to ride the racecourse.

From 5pm until around 6.30pm there will be under 12s, under 14s and under 16s racing, with the regional amateur race starting at 6.35pm.

The women’s national circuit series finale is due to get under way at 7.30pm, with the event concluding with the men’s national circuit series finale which starts at 8.30pm.