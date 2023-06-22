Charity goal of £21k already reached as community shows support for 'hero' firefighter missing in English Channel

The fundraiser looked to raise £21,000 for the Midlands Air Ambulance, The Firefighters Charity, and the British Heart Foundation

The 42-year-old fire crew manager with West Midlands Fire Service remains missing after attempting a charity swim across the English Channel for three major charities.

Now, the Justgiving fundraiser set up by Iain has reached its goal in just hours as the community came together to show their support for the Dudley father-of-two.

French and Belgian military helicopters led a search for Iain alongside navy and police patrol boats but French authorities have now called off the search.

Charity bosses have now shown their support for the missing hero, with both showing solidarity with Iain's family.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the British Heart Foundation, said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear that our support, Iain Hughes, has gone missing while swimming the English Channel to raise money for our lifesaving research and the important work of other charities.

"Our thoughts are with Iain's family, friends and colleagues at the West Midlands Fire Service at this difficult time."

Hannah Seebright, chief executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "We are sending our thoughts to the family, friends and colleagues of Iain Hughes, who has been reported missing while swimming the English Channel for our service, and two additional charities."

Dr Jill Tolfrey, chief executive at The Fire Fighters Charity, said: "We are deeply saddened to hear that Iain Hughes has gone missing while attempting to swim the Channel to raise money for us and his other chosen charities.

"Our thoughts at this time are of course with Iain's family, friends and colleagues at West Midlands Fire Service.

"Our support on 08003898820, meanwhile, is open for anyone in our fire and rescue services community impacted by this week’s terrible events.”

Iain is described as a hero by those who joined his appeal, with supporters Lauren and Mike saying: "What an awful shame, a true hero. Thoughts are with his family."

Iain's fundraiser is currently still active, where hundreds of donations have helped Iain to raise almost £1,000 over his £21,000 target, as of 3pm on Thursday.