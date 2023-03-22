New £6.8 million funding will allow diocese to update churches and train new clergy

The Bishop of Worcester, Dr John Inge, said the funding would help to bring more people into churches across the diocese

The national church has agreed, in principle, to allocate the funding to the diocese, which covers Dudley and Sandwell, investing in plans to grow as 'Kingdom People' - a vision by Diocese of Worcester to spread the word and love of Jesus across the diocese - and supporting the priorities agreed by the Diocesan Synod.

The Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board (SMMIB) will work in partnership with the diocese on its strategy for growth as part of the first awards to be given since the board was set up earlier this year.

The estimated investment will be around £6.8 million, with funds released as detailed plans are developed, which will support the renewal of seven churches in Dudley and Redditch.

This will form phase one of plans to ensure that each major area of population has at least one larger healthy and sustainable church by 2030, one with at least 150 people attending in an average week.

The diocese will also receive £885,000 to help build its capacity to deliver its programme of growth, including investment in the training of clergy and lay leaders.

Most of the national funding will create posts in parishes to increase the resources on the ground, with a couple of additional posts in the diocesan office to support implementation of the plans.

In February, the Bishop’s Council also approved the funding of plans to increase the number of children and young people’s workers in parishes, encouraging parishes to establish new worshipping communities and the investment in training clergy and lay leaders.

The Bishop of Worcester, the Rt. Rev. John Inge said: “We are delighted that the Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board have also enthusiastically endorsed our vision to ensure we have as many healthy and sustainable churches as possible by 2030.