Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Borough attractions available for all to see during tourism week

By James VukmirovicDudleyPublished:

The many attractions of a Black Country borough will be open to all as part of a special week around tourism.

Nicola Beckley, tourism officer at Dudley Council (left) with Emily Evans, commercial and executive support at Dudley Canal and Caverns (right), one of many places available to see during the week
Nicola Beckley, tourism officer at Dudley Council (left) with Emily Evans, commercial and executive support at Dudley Canal and Caverns (right), one of many places available to see during the week

Dudley borough attractions are joining tourism businesses across the country to mark English Tourism Week.

Running until Sunday 26 March, the national week celebrates the many attractions people can enjoy in their locality and across the wider country.

The event comes shortly before Discover Dudley weekend, which will run on April 1 and 2, and is co-ordinated by Dudley Council.

The April events will see selected visitor attractions in the borough offering discounts and free craft activities.

Councillor David Stanley, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "Dudley borough has a vibrant visitor economy, drawing in thousands of visitors every year and creating job opportunities for local people.

"We are delighted to support English Tourism Week and would remind people to take a look at the fantastic deals on offer as part of the Discover Dudley Weekend in April."

Further details of visitor attractions and activities in Dudley borough, including the Discover Dudley Weekend, can be found online at discover.dudley.gov.uk/.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News