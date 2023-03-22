Borough attractions available for all to see during tourism week

Nicola Beckley, tourism officer at Dudley Council (left) with Emily Evans, commercial and executive support at Dudley Canal and Caverns (right), one of many places available to see during the week

Dudley borough attractions are joining tourism businesses across the country to mark English Tourism Week.

Running until Sunday 26 March, the national week celebrates the many attractions people can enjoy in their locality and across the wider country.

The event comes shortly before Discover Dudley weekend, which will run on April 1 and 2, and is co-ordinated by Dudley Council.

The April events will see selected visitor attractions in the borough offering discounts and free craft activities.

Councillor David Stanley, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "Dudley borough has a vibrant visitor economy, drawing in thousands of visitors every year and creating job opportunities for local people.

"We are delighted to support English Tourism Week and would remind people to take a look at the fantastic deals on offer as part of the Discover Dudley Weekend in April."