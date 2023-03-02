Notification Settings

Appeal to identify two men after Dudley shop worker punched for trying to stop shoplifters

By James VukmirovicDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

An appeal has been launched to find two men after suspects carried out shoplifting and punched a member of staff who tried to intervene.

Dudley Police has released this image of two men it wants to speak to after a member of staff was punched while trying to stop two shoplifters. Photo: Dudley Police
Dudley Police has released a CCTV image of the two men it wants public help with identifying after a member of staff at a One Stop shop in Holly Hall was punched while trying to stop two shoplifters.

The attack happened around 8.20pm on February 12 at the shop on Highgate Road and Dudley Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch using Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "Have you seen these two men?

"We want to speak to them after a member of staff was punched while trying to stop two shoplifters.

"It happened at 8.20pm on 12 Feb at One Stop in Highgate Road.

"Can you help? Call 101 or use Live Chat on our website, quoting 20/175265/22."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

